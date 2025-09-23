Ensure tennis players get adequate chance to train: HC tells Chandigarh admn

The Punjab and Haryana high court has directed the Chandigarh administration to ensure youngsters, both from Chandigarh and outside, get adequate and sufficient opportunity to undergo tennis coaching at facilities taken over by it from the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA). Bringing an end to a nearly three-decade run of the CLTA, the Chandigarh sports department took possession of the Sector 10 sports complex on September 18, citing lease violations. (Keshav Singh/HT)

“It may not be out of place to mention here that any activity of any sport is a healthy activity, which ought to be encouraged by the State and its functionaries by providing adequate and sufficient opportunity of playing and training, subject to the financial capacity of the State. It is well known that a healthy body leads to a healthy mind, which in turn is helpful in developing a responsible and capable citizen of this country,” the bench of chief justice Sheel Nagu and justice Sanjiv Berry said, while refusing to be drawn into controversy surrounding take over of Sector-10 tennis facilities from CLTA by the UT sports department.

CLTA began operation on January 16, 1997, under a 20-year lease that charged a token rent of just ₹100 annually. Over the years, the lease terms were revised — ₹1.22 lakh annually from 2017 to 2022, and nearly ₹1.56 lakh per year under a three-year agreement signed in 2022. During its tenure, CLTA emerged as a central hub for tennis training in the region, coaching nearly 300 budding players at the facility.

The high court was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) by one Rahul Khandelwal and one more person, who claim to be parents of trainees receiving coaching at the facility.

They had expressed anxiety that many young enthusiasts of the sport of tennis were not only disheartened but would be deprived of the affordable coaching and other facilities extended by CLTA.

Several school/college-going youngsters who are tennis enthusiasts and are residents of places far away from Chandigarh are residing on rent in various hostels in Chandigarh to pursue training in the sport. The decision of the UT administration had come as a bolt from the blue to all budding sportspersons, they had submitted.

The court observed that it hoped the Chandigarh administration, which was a “state” under Article 12 of the Constitution of India, will take steps for the welfare of players.

“We have no manner of doubt that the UT administration shall keep the aforesaid avowed principles in mind, and their actions would facilitate encouragement to sports activities, especially in the backdrop of UNESCO Charter postulating that practice of physical education, physical activity and sport is a Fundamental Right for all. We expect that future course of action taken by the UT administration shall be in line with the object behind the National Sports Governance Act, 2025,” the court said while disposing of the petition.