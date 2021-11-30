Ensuring every area of HP gets benefit of development schemes: Jai Ram

Himachal Pradesh government is ensuring that every section of the society and every area of the state get benefits of the welfare and development schemes, chief minister Jai Ram Thakur said on Monday.

He was addressing a public meeting after inaugurating and laying foundation stones of 96 development projects worth ₹ 381 crore in Dharampur assembly constituency of Mandi district.

He said even during the pandemic, projects worth ₹4,500 crore were launched in about 42 Vidhan Sabha areas of the state. He said that Congress leaders did nothing in this crisis and even tried to politicise this sensitive issue.

Jai Ram said the state was committed to providing fully functional water tap to every household by mid of next year.

He also announced a PWD circle at Dharampur, revamp of community health centre in Mandap to a 50 bed hospital, upgrade of veterinary dispensary in Seoh to a hospital, opening of PHC at Daraba, and opening of labour office and employment exchange at Dharampur. He also announced to start a luxury bus service between Dharampur and Delhi, besides upgrade of three PHCs to CHCs and starting of science classes in two government senior secondary schools besides construction of helipad at Sandhol and Tanihar.

Jal shakti and horticulture minister Mahender Singh Thakur said that Dharampur has witnessed unprecedented development during the last four years credit of which goes to Jai Ram.