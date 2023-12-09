Entry-level admissions in Chandigarh schools: Help desks to guide applicants under EWS quota

The UT education department has restricted the process to apply for admission in entry-level classes under the economically weaker section (EWS) quota to help desks that will be set up at both private and government schools. Aimed at simplifying the process for students, the service to fill the forms at these help desks will be available for free. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

UT director school education Harsuhinderpal Singh Brar said, “We received complaints that the applicants are fleeced by cyber cafes who charged as high as ₹200 for filling these forms earlier. Further, we would find that the forms would be filled incorrectly and the applicant would have to go to a school’s help desk to resolve this issue. Therefore, for this session, help desks will be put up in all schools and those who want to apply can do so for free.”

Brar said the policy will cover government schools, but for private schools, the department will be setting up separate login channels for teachers through which the forms will be filled. He added that last year too, many private schools had voluntarily set up help desks to help applicants.

The move is also being tipped to be useful for department as documents of the applicants can be verified on the spot. It will also help keep a check on those submitting fake certificates and streamline the process.

While the education department has yet to announce the schedule for EWS admissions, it is likely to start in the third week of December according to officials. Currently, a safety audit of the software is being conducted to ensure all data is safe.

The EWS admission process for all schools is being conducted on a centralised portal run by the UT education department. Set up last year, through the portal, seats are drawn through a draw of lots system. Last year, nine schools had not participated in this system. St Kabir Public School had participated, but later not given admission to the allotted EWS students.