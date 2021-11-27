Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Environmental group to contest Chandigarh MC elections
chandigarh news

Environmental group to contest Chandigarh MC elections

The Chandigarh Environmental Group (CEG) on Friday announced the first list of its candidates for the upcoming municipal elections
The Chandigarh MC goes to the polls on December 24. Nominations can be filed from November 27 to December 4. (HT Photo)
The Chandigarh MC goes to the polls on December 24. Nominations can be filed from November 27 to December 4. (HT Photo)
Updated on Nov 27, 2021 01:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

The Chandigarh Environmental Group (CEG) on Friday announced the first list of its candidates for the upcoming municipal elections.

The list included Sanat Dutt Bhardwaj, an advocate, from Ward No. 13; Yashpal Yadav, a retired army man, from Ward No. 25; Nakesh Kumar Jhingan, a retired labour bureau officer, from Ward No. 32; and Shekhar Modgil, an advocate, from Ward No. 34.

A group member, Rahul Mahajan, said: “We want to contest elections from all 35 wards. Our aim is to make people aware about the environmental issues, save the heritage of Chandigarh and emphasise on education.”

The Chandigarh MC goes to the polls on December 24. Nominations can be filed from November 27 to December 4. The main contenders are the BJP, Congress, AAP and SAD-BSP alliance.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, November 27, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out