EV seminar: Haryana transport minister leads delegation to Norway

The delegation visiting Oslo, the capital of Norway, includes MLAs Mohan Badoli (Rai segment) and Narendra Gupta (Faridabad), principal secretary (transport) Navdeep Singh Virk and other officials of the transport department
A Haryana government delegation being led by transport minister Mool Chand Sharma has reached Norway to participate in the electric vehicle (EV) seminar and exhibition being organised in Oslo. (Twitter)
Updated on Jun 14, 2022 11:40 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A Haryana government delegation being led by transport minister Mool Chand Sharma has reached Norway to participate in the electric vehicle (EV) seminar and exhibition being organised in Oslo.

The delegation visiting Oslo, the capital of Norway, includes MLAs Mohan Badoli (Rai segment) and Narendra Gupta (Faridabad), principal secretary (transport) Navdeep Singh Virk and other officials of the transport department.

After attending the seminar and exhibition, the transport minister said that electric vehicles are the demand of today’s time. He said companies from all over the world displayed their electric vehicles at the symposium and exhibition in Oslo.

Sharma said the transport department and the state government are also going to include electric buses in their fleet.

“The vehicles and technology being displayed here will gradually be available in India as well,” he said, adding this seminar would help in promoting electric vehicles in Haryana.

