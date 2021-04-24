Everyone above 18 to get free Covid-19 vaccine at government hospitals: Haryana CM Khattar

Everyone above 18 years of age will be vaccinated free of cost at government hospitals in Haryana, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Saturday after chairing a state-level meeting of the Covid Monitoring Committee.

A registration portal will be started from April 28 and everyone has to register themselves for vaccination. Registration is a must to get vaccinated.

Further details on how and where the registration can be done are awaited.

Meanwhile, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare has said that the government of India's procurement price of both the Covid-19 vaccines will remain ₹150 per dose and the Centre will continue to provide it totally free to states.