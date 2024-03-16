EVM demonstration booth opens to educate voters in Ludhiana

An electronic voting machine (EVM) demonstration booth was inaugurated at the district administrative complex here to educate voters about the EVMs and encourage them to take part in the electoral process. A signature campaign was also initiated to solicit support from the voters for the upcoming general elections. (HT Photo)

Additional deputy commissioner (ADC) of Jagraon Major Amit Sareen, along with assistant commissioner Krishna Pal Rajpoot and Punjabi singer Veet Baljit, inaugurated the booth.

Hindustan Times - your fastest source for breaking news! Read now.

A signature campaign was also initiated to solicit support from the voters for the upcoming general elections.

The ADC highlighted the importance of this drive in sensitising voters to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level. He emphasised that students and youth could play a major role in this process by actively participating in voting.

The additional deputy commissioner said that this programme comes under the Systematic Voter Education and Electoral Participation Program (SVEEP), which aims to make young voters aware of their democratic rights.

He added that more such events would be organised in the future to ensure that the message of fair and free voting reaches every corner of the district.

To facilitate the youth, the Election Commission of India has launched the National Voter Services Portal (NVSP) and voter helpline app, which they can use to apply for voter registration.

Interested individuals can visit www.nvsp.in to register as new voters. He also appealed to the residents of the district to visit EVM demonstration booths to get basic information about the working of the EVM and VVPAT machines.

Punjabi singer Veet Baljit, who is also district SVEEP ambassador also emphasised the importance of exercising the right to vote and encouraged young voters to use it judiciously to strengthen democracy at the grassroots level.