Ex-ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon joins Congress, may be fielded from Ferozepur

Days after taking voluntary retirement from service (VRS), Punjab Police’s former additional director general (ADG) Gurinder Singh Dhillon joined the Congress on Tuesday. New Congress leader Devender Yadav (R) with newly joined party leader and former Punjab Police ADGP Gurinder Singh Dhillon and his wife at the AICC office, in New Delhi, on Tuesday. (Arvind Yadav/ HT Photo)

Dhillon was welcomed into the party fold by All India Congress Committee’s Punjab in-charge Devender Yadav at the party office in Delhi. A 1997-batch Indian Police Service (IPS) officer of Punjab cadre, Dhillon was serving as the additional director general of police (law and order) when he took VRS last week. He was due to retire from service on May 31.

Dhillon, who joined the Congress with his wife, said he had served Punjab for about two decades as a police officer and joined the Congress as he was impressed with (former Congress president) Rahul Gandhi’s leadership qualities. “I met him during the Punjab leg of the Bharat Jodo Yatra. Out of security concerns, I walked with him for 130 kilometres during that Yatra, from Fatehgarh Sahib to Jammu city. After that he came for seva at Darbar Sahib and stayed for 3-4 days,” he said, recalling his close interactions with the Congress leader.

Dhillon also expressed his gratitude to Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, general secretary KC Venugopal and other senior party leaders. The retired IPS officer’s induction triggered speculation that he might be fielded by the Congress from the Ferozepur Lok Sabha constituency, the only seat in the state where the party has not named its candidate.

Asked if Dhillon would be fielded from Ferozepur, Yadav said he has joined the Congress and adopted the party ideology. “He will be an asset for the Congress and the party will give him responsibilities as per his ability”, the state affairs in-charge said.

When contacted, Dhillon said he will work for the Congress party under the leadership of Rahul Gandhi in the best possible manner.

“Fighting election is not my forte for the time being. I would like to work for the party on the ground. At the same time, whatever duty the party leadership assigns me, I will perform it as a disciplined soldier to the best of my ability,” he said.