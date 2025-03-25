Ex-armyman held for raping minor in Barnala

The police arrested an ex-armyman for allegedly raping a 17-year-old girl, officials said on Monday. Locals said the accused met the minor on the Barnala bypass as she was going from her village to her aunt’s house in Sangrur to look for work. (Representational image)

Police identified the accused as Pishaura Singh, a resident of Thulliwal village. The case was registered under sections 64 (rape), 137(2) (kidnapping), 96 (procuration of child) and 351(2) (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and section 4 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act at the Thulliwal police station.

Thulliwal station-house officer (SHO) Kiranjit Kaur said that the minor, hailing from another district, was admitted to a government hospital in Barnala and police were informed.

The minor’s family accused Pishaura of rape and recorded their statements with the police, who registered the case after a medical examination of the 17-year-old girl.

While the police did not divulge any more details, locals said the accused met the minor on the Barnala bypass as she was going from her village to her aunt’s house in Sangrur to look for work. The accused offered her a job, asking her to take care of his wife and took the minor to Thulliwal village, where he raped her.