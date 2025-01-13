Exile government calls for adequate post-earthquake rebuilding efforts in Tibet

Following last week’s devastating earthquake in Tibet, Dharamshala-based Tibetan government-in-exile has called upon the Chinese government to guarantee adequate post-earthquake rebuilding efforts and disaster preparedness, especially in earthquake prone regions of Tibet. Sikyong Penpa Tsering (File)

According to a fact-sheet on the January 7 earthquake – which levelled thousands of houses and killed over 100 people in Tibet – issued by the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), they have called upon China to provide timely emergency rescue and rehabilitation service along with medical aid.

CTA has pressed for unrestricted access for international aid organisations to affected areas and ensuring transparent reporting and accountability in casualty numbers and relief efforts.

The exile government has also appealed to the international community to provide assistance in the relief, recovery and rebuilding efforts besides continuing to spotlight the critical situation inside Tibet and refrain from using the Chinese name ‘Xizang’ for Tibet.

A 7.1 magnitude earthquake struck Shigatse’s Dingri county and surrounding towns and counties including Lhatse, Dramtso, Chulo, Tsogo, Sakya, Tingkye and Ngamring in Tibet.

Presence of 11th Panchen Lama would have brought hope: Sikyong

In his statement, Sikyong Penpa Tsering said that the Dalai Lama led a major prayer gathering at Tashi Lhunpo Monastery in South India, drawing thousands of participants in support of earthquake victims.

“The location held particular significance due to the monastery’s traditional connection to Shigatse, home to the revered Tashi Lhunpo Monastery, the traditional seat of the Panchen Lama. The presence of the 11th Panchen Lama, Gedhun Choekyi Nyima, whom the People’s Republic of China (PRC) government abducted in 1995 and since remains missing, would have brought the much-needed spiritual solace and hope to our people in this time of great suffering. Concurrent with this event, the CTA also organised a separate prayer service in Dharamshala, further demonstrating our community’s united response to the earthquake,” he said.