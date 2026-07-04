Exiled Tibetans mourn death of activist outside UN headquarters

The exiled Tibetans in Dharamshala mourned the loss of the activist who died from severe burns in New York, saying that it is a reminder of the immense suffering endured through decades of “repression”. The CTA political leader (Sikyong), Penpa Tsering, in a statement, expressing deep sorFrow said while we honour his devotion, human life is precious and must be preserved to serve the long-term struggle for Tibet. (HT Photo)

The activist, on July 2, had set himself on fire outside the United Nations headquarters in a protest against China’s control over Tibet. He later succumbed to injuries in a hospital. According to the Central Tibetan Administration (CTA), in a social media livestream recorded moments before the incident, the man appealed for Tibetan independence and unity.

This comes after China’s new law on Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress came into effect from July 1, which the exiled Tibetan community has denounced, calling it a legal assault on the survival of the Tibetan language, culture, and identity.

The CTA on Friday held a prayer service to honour his sacrifice. The CTA political leader (Sikyong), Penpa Tsering, in a statement, expressing deep sorrow said while we honour his devotion, human life is precious and must be preserved to serve the long-term struggle for Tibet. “The unfolding genocide inside Tibet and the enforcement of the draconian ‘Ethnic Unity and Progress Law’ on July 1 are what drove the man to this tragic decision. He joins at least 157 Tibetans inside Tibet who have offered their lives to draw global attention to the brutal repression endured under Chinese rule,” Tsering said.

Sikyong also urgently called upon Tibetans in exile, governments around the world, and international human rights institutions to recognise the severity of the crisis inside Tibet, to stand up, and to speak out at this critical moment in Tibetan history.

The Tibetan Youth Congress (TYC), on Friday said, “Every Tibetan life lost is a heartbreaking reminder of the immense suffering endured through decades of repression. Behind every life lost is a grieving family, a shattered community, and a nation that continues to struggle to preserve our identity, dignity, and freedom.”

“We once again warn that China’s policies of forced assimilation, including the so-called “Ethnic Unity and Progress Law,” pose a grave threat to the survival of the Tibetan people, our language, culture, religion, and national identity,” it said.

Meanwhile, the Tibetan Centre for Human Rights and Democracy (TCHRD), said that the man’s death comes just one day after China brought into force the Ethnic Unity and Progress Law in Tibet, legislation that further entrenches the state’s assimilation campaign under the guise of “ethnic unity.”

Originally from Tibet, the deceased escaped Chinese rule and rebuilt his life in the United States nearly two decades ago. Exiled Tibetans said that throughout his years in exile, he remained deeply committed to the Tibetan cause and consistently advocated for the restoration of Tibet’s freedom and the Tibetan people’s fundamental rights.