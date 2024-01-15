close_game
close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-jathedar’s disappearance, ‘murder’: Kaunke’s wife files complaint, wants action against 21 cops

Ex-jathedar’s disappearance, ‘murder’: Kaunke’s wife files complaint, wants action against 21 cops

ByTarsem Singh Deogan
Jan 15, 2024 08:24 AM IST

After 31 years of mysterious disappearance and alleged murder of former Akal Takht jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke, his wife Gurmail Kaur filed a formal complaint with the Ludhiana rural police seeking a first information report (FIR) against at least 21 police personnel, including two former director generals of police (DGPs)

Ludhiana : After 31 years of mysterious disappearance and alleged murder of former Akal Takht jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke, his wife Gurmail Kaur filed a formal complaint with the Ludhiana rural police seeking a first information report (FIR) against at least 21 police personnel, including two former director generals of police (DGPs).

After 31 years of mysterious disappearance and alleged murder of former Akal Takht jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke, his wife Gurmail Kaur filed a formal complaint with the Ludhiana rural police seeking a first information report (FIR) against at least 21 police personnel, including two former director generals of police.
After 31 years of mysterious disappearance and alleged murder of former Akal Takht jathedar Gurdev Singh Kaunke, his wife Gurmail Kaur filed a formal complaint with the Ludhiana rural police seeking a first information report (FIR) against at least 21 police personnel, including two former director generals of police.

Kaur submitted the complaint to the station house officer (SHO) of the Jagraon Sadar police station.

Amazon Sale season is here! Splurge and save now! Click here

On Friday, Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) chief Sukhbir Singh Badal along with SGPC president Harjinder Singh Dhami visited Kaunke’s family and assured complete support.

In her complaint, Kaur said her husband was taken into custody on December 20, 1992, by the then inspector Gurmeet Singh, SHO of Jagraon police station, but following the intervention of locals, he was released from police custody.

On December 25, 1992, the police again took him into custody. He was neither arrested formally or produced in any court but was kept in illegal custody and tortured, she alleged in her complaint.

Kaur said she met senior police officers on many occasions, but to no avail. She also filed a habeas corpus petition in the court for his release. The warrant officer raided the police station on January 2, 1993, but the police had not made any entry of his custody in the daily diary register, she alleged.

On the same day, inspector Gurmeet Singh registered an FIR for attempt to murder and under the Arms Act alleging that when he was taking Kaunke for the recovery of firearms, the police party was ambushed by unidentified terrorists and Kaunke escaped from Police custody in Sidhwan Bet. Later, the police filed an affidavit in the court stating that that Kaunke was wanted in a murder case lodged on December 8, 1992, the complaint further states.

“In the inquiry report submitted by BP Tiwari, the then ADGP (security), said that escape of Gurdev Singh Kaunke from police custody during an ambush by unknown terrorists was not believable,” said Kaur.

“The then DGP, Sarabdeep Singh, did not approve the report and passed an order that no action would be taken on the basis of the inquiry,” she added.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Tarsem Singh Deogan

    Tarsem Singh Deogan is a senior reporter at Ludhiana. He has 16 years of experience in journalism. He has covered all beats and now focuses on crime reporting.

SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 15, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On