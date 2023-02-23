Ex-market panel chairman held for 55 lakh fraud in Punjab’s Tarn Taran

The vigilance bureau on Wednesday arrested a former chairperson of Khemkaran market committee for embezzlement of ₹55 lakh in connivance with a patwari and another private person. Former chairperson of Khemkaran market committee Amritbir Singh who was held for embezzlement of ₹ 55 lakh in connivance with a patwari and another private person. (HT File)

The accused have been identified as Khemkaran market committee’s former chairperson Amritbir Singh, the then patwari of Palla Megha village Balkar Singh and Billu Singh, a private person.

A vigilance spokesperson said that during investigation, it came to the fore that the Punjab government had acquired 46 kanals between 2002 and 2012 to set up a Border Security Force (BSF) outpost at New Mohammadi Wala near village Palla Megha.

The accused patwari, who has been dismissed as kanungo, had allegedly distorted the revenue records and entered the names of the co-accused as owners of the said land.

Subsequently, the patwari managed to release two bank cheques of ₹55 lakh each on the basis of forged revenue records. In addition to this, the then patwari also acquired a private land, measuring 16 kanals and 16 marlas, to provide financial benefit to the other accused and himself.

The case has been registered under Section 218 (public servant framing an incorrect record or writing with intent to save person from punishment, or property from forfeiture), 409 (Criminal breach of trust by public servant, or by banker, merchant or agent), 420 (cheating), 465/ 467 (punishment for forgery), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (fraudulently using as genuine any forged document), 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code and 13(1)(a), 13(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered at the Ferozepur police station.

The roles of other officials related with the land acquisition process would also be examined and the remaining accused would be arrested soon, the vigilance spokesperson added.