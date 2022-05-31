Ex-military man booked for killing wife, daughter in Patiala’s Sanaur

A person attacked and killed his wife and daughter using a sharp-edged weapon. The incident took place at Bhunerheri in the Sanaur constituency. SSP Deepak Parek said the attacker has been identified as Gurmukh Singh, who is retired from the military and belongs to Budhlada town. He is living separately from his wife and daughter. An FIR under Section 302 of the IPC (punishment for murder) has been registered against him and another co-accused. Police teams have been dispatched to arrest them. The deceased have been identified as Harpreet Kaur (45) and her daughter Navdeep Kaur (18).

₹6.22 cr disbursed under housing scheme

Jalandhar Financial assistance of ₹6.22 crore has been provided to 519 beneficiaries in Jalandhar villages for the construction of pucca houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), additional deputy commissioner (development) Varinderpal Singh Bajwa said on Monday. Bajwa said under the scheme, being executed by the rural development and panchayat department since April 1, 2016, ₹1.2 lakh are provided to each beneficiary.