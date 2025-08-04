Ex-MLA Kafil-ur-Rehman joins PDP

Former National Conference leader and former member of legislative assembly (MLA) from north Kashmir’s Karnah, Kafil-ur-Rehman joined Peoples Democratic Party on Sunday, the party said. The PDP said that its president Mehbooba Mufti welcomed Rehman into the partyfold emphasising his vital role in amplifying the voice of Karnah’s residents. (ANI File)

“Kafil-ur-Rehman’s decision to join the PDP reflects our shared commitment to empowering the people of Jammu & Kashmir. His experience as a two-time MLA from Karnah and his dedication to public service will greatly strengthen our mission to address regional challenges and foster inclusive progress. We are honored to have him with us,” Mufti said.

Kafil-ur-Rehman, a seasoned politician from Karnah in Kupwara district, began his political journey with the Jammu & Kashmir National Conference (JKNC). He became MLA of Karnah in 1996 elections and won the Karnah Assembly constituency again in the 2002 assembly elections. He successfully contested again in the 2008 elections, defeating Ab Rehman Bhadana of the Jammu & Kashmir Awami National Conference (JKANC). In the 2014 assembly elections, Kafil lost to PDP’s Raja Manzoor while in 2024, he supported a People’s Conference candidate.

A party statement said that Kafil-ur-Rehman expressed his gratitude for the warm welcome and expressed his dedication to JKPDP’s ideology of Kashmir First and inclusive development. “I am deeply honored to join JKPDP under the leadership of Ms. Mehbooba Mufti. My focus remains on serving the people of Karnah, advocating for their rights, and contributing to a prosperous and united Jammu & Kashmir,” he said.