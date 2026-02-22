Expansion of Kangra airport: ₹1,938 cr disbursed so far

As the land acquisition process for the expansion of Kangra airport in Himachal is underway, ₹1,938 crore has been disbursed so far among approximately 5,900 beneficiaries, officials aware of the matter said. The expansion project, which is underway, aims to increase the runway length of Kangra airport from the current 1,376 metres to 3,010 metres. (File)

Earlier, the state government had disbursed up to ₹1,460 crore, with officials stating that an instalment of another ₹500 crore was released recently. The state government is in the process of expanding the airport and is acquiring around 150 hectares of land for the project. The total cost of land acquisition has been pegged at approximately ₹3,500 crore.

The proposed expansion is expected to displace hundreds of families. According to estimates, at least 1,500 households across 14 villages would be affected. The expansion would also entail the displacement of almost the entire Gaggal township, located about 2 km from the airport, as noted in the Himachal government’s social impact assessment (SIA) report released in May 2023.

Kangra district tourism development officer Vinay Dhiman said, “The state government has expedited the land acquisition process for the expansion of the airport. The expansion will remain crucial in improving air connectivity to the region, connecting more destinations and boosting tourism.”

The expansion project, which is underway, aims to increase the runway length of Kangra airport from the current 1,376 metres to 3,010 metres. This extension is crucial for accommodating larger aircraft, such as the Airbus A320, which would enhance connectivity between the Kangra valley and other parts of the country.

In July last year, chief minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu had written to Union civil aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu requesting to recommend the expansion project for “Special Central Assistance”.

Due to its shorter runway, only 72-seater aircraft can operate from the airstrip. Currently, the daily flight movements at Kangra airport vary from three flights per day to five flights, connecting Delhi and Chandigarh. The Shimla-Dharamshala flights operated by Alliance Air have been temporarily suspended.

With the proposed expansion, the airport could accommodate more flights, connect to additional destinations, and even open up the possibility of initiating international services.