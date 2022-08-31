Expect rain in Chandigarh over the weekend: IMD

While the skies remained overcast on Tuesday, light showers are likely in the city on Wednesday, the India Meteorological Department said.

After a lull on Thursday, the weather system is likely to get stronger from Friday and light to moderate rain is expected over the weekend.

Maximum temperature went up from 34.3°C on Monday to 35.4°C on Tuesday, 1.9°C above normal. The minimum temperature went up from 26.1°C on Monday to 26.6°C on Tuesday, 3.3°C above normal.

Over the next three days, the maximum temperature will remain between 35°C and 36°C, while minimum temperature will remain between 27°C and 28°C.