Expedite installation of pillars along UP inter-state boundary: Haryana chief secretary

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed that the problems related to property ID, “masavi, and murabba stone in lal dora” in municipal and rural areas should be resolved by March 31. Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed that the problems related to property ID, “masavi, and murabba stone in lal dora” in municipal and rural areas should be resolved by March 31. (HT File Photo)

Presiding over a meeting of officers regarding mapping project, Kaushal said the work of installing pillars on the UP and Haryana inter-state boundary should also be expedited. It was informed in the meeting that 1,218 pillars are to be installed in the districts of Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Faridabad, and Palwal. Of these, 527 have already been installed.

