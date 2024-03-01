 Expedite installation of pillars along UP inter-state boundary: Haryana chief secretary - Hindustan Times
Expedite installation of pillars along UP inter-state boundary: Haryana chief secretary

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 01, 2024 06:16 AM IST

Presiding over a meeting of officers regarding mapping project, Haryana chief secretary said the work of installing pillars on the UP and Haryana inter-state boundary should also be expedited. It was informed in the meeting that 1,218 pillars are to be installed in the districts of Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Faridabad, and Palwal. Of these, 527 have already been installed.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed that the problems related to property ID, "masavi, and murabba stone in lal dora" in municipal and rural areas should be resolved by March 31.

Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed that the problems related to property ID, “masavi, and murabba stone in lal dora” in municipal and rural areas should be resolved by March 31. (HT File Photo)
Haryana chief secretary Sanjeev Kaushal has directed that the problems related to property ID, “masavi, and murabba stone in lal dora” in municipal and rural areas should be resolved by March 31. (HT File Photo)

Presiding over a meeting of officers regarding mapping project, Kaushal said the work of installing pillars on the UP and Haryana inter-state boundary should also be expedited. It was informed in the meeting that 1,218 pillars are to be installed in the districts of Karnal, Panipat, Sonepat, Faridabad, and Palwal. Of these, 527 have already been installed.

Haryana cabinet meeting on March 5

Chandigarh : The Haryana cabinet will meet under the chairmanship of chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar on March 5 at 3pm at civil secretariat, Chandigarh, an official spokesperson said.

Follow Us On