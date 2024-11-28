Menu Explore
Expedite work on school of eminence: Ludhiana DC to officials

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Nov 28, 2024 10:30 PM IST

Deputy commissioner Jorwal emphasised that the Punjab government is focused on improving the education and the healthcare sectors

Deputy commissioner (DC) Jitendra Jorwal on Thurday directed officials to ensure timely completion of the construction work of the school of eminence (SOE) in Millerganj. During an inspection of the work, the DC, who was accompanied by senior officials, highlighted that the school would offer smart classrooms, advanced labs, modern infrastructure, CCTV surveillance and indoor gaming among other facilities. The public works department (PWD) is handling the construction work.

DC Jorwal emphasised that the Punjab government is focused on improving the education and the healthcare sectors. He described the SOE initiative, launched by chief minister Bhagwant Singh Mann, as a transformative step towards holistic student development and a brighter future.

During his visit, the deputy commissioner noted that most of the building work is complete, with only minor tasks pending. He reviewed the ongoing work in detail and issued instructions to expedite the progress.

District education officer (secondary) Dimple Madaan, public works department officials and other stakeholders were present during the inspection. The SOE programme aims to elevate the educational standards in Punjab by providing state-of-the-art facilities and fostering an environment for overall growth of students.

The DC said the government’s commitment to quality education remains a top priority.

Follow Us On