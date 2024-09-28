Expert panel says no direct link between CBG plants and cancer

An expert committee appointed by the Punjab government to address concerns of protesting farmers opposing the compressed biogas (CBG) projects in the state has stated that these environmentally friendly initiatives have no direct connection to cancer. An expert committee appointed by the Punjab government to address concerns of protesting farmers opposing the compressed biogas (CBG) projects in the state has stated that these environmentally friendly initiatives have no direct connection to cancer. (HT File)

In a press statement issued by the government on Friday, the committee, comprising experts from institutions - including Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR), IIT Ropar, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), and Dayanand Medical College and Hospital (DMCH) Ludhiana, concluded that CBG plants are not carcinogenic if operated within the prescribed norms.

Finance minister Harpal Cheema and renewable energy minister Aman Arora had met with protesting farmers and discussed the matter at Punjab Bhawan, earlier, where it was decided that the panel will be formed to do the needful.

Pertinently, ahead of the paddy harvest, the ambitious plan of the Punjab government to set up 39 compressed biogas (CBG) plants costing ₹1,000 crore across the state to tackle paddy straw burning issues has hit a roadblock because of administrative and other reasons.

The five projects, which have started their operations, are also facing hurdles as farmer unions have been opposing their operations, claiming that the chemicals produced during biogas generation can be carcinogenic and contaminate the soil. Besides, three projects in the pipeline are also stalled.

In a release surgical oncology head at DMCH Cancer Care Centre Dr Gurpreet Singh Brar shared that their studies, including reviews of foreign research, confirmed no direct link between CBG plants and cancer. However, he stressed that the effluents released by these plants must adhere to permissible limits to avoid any potential health risks.

National Institute of Bio-Energy scientist Dr Sachin Kumar added that most concerns raised by the Kisan Sangharsh Committee had been addressed during discussions with farmers. He urged farmers to adopt CBG plants, highlighting that these eco-friendly projects could help eliminate the menace of paddy straw burning, a major environmental issue in the region.

The expert committee, comprising members such as ICAR principal scientist Dr Manoj Shrivastav, NIBE Kapurthala Dr Sachin Kumar, IIT Ropar chemical engineer assistant professor Dr Tarak Mondal, PEDA director MP Singh, joint director Kulbir Singh Sandhu, PAU Organic Farming department Amandeep Singh Sidhu, PPCB SE Vijay Kumar, СРСВ Dr Pardeep Kumar Mishra, DMCH Ludhiana oncology department Dr Kunal Jain and Dr GS Brar DMCH Ludhiana community medicine Dr Sarit Sharma, DMCH Ludhiana pharmacology department Dr Shalini, IIT Delhi IREDA professor Dr Virendra Kumar Vijay and PAU Bio Energy department Dr Sarabjit Sooch was formed by the Punjab government following a meeting with protesting farmers led by finance minister Harpal Cheema and renewable energy minister Aman Arora. The committee was tasked with addressing the farmers’ concerns regarding CBG projects.