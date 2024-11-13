Experts address climate change impact on agri-food systems at PAU, Ludhiana

Experts from the United States and Kenya explored critical aspects of climate change and its impact on agri-food systems during the second day of the international conference on “Transforming Agri-food Systems in the Face of Climate Change and Energy Transitions.” The global discussion is being held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana. (HT Photo)

The day featured two pivotal technical sessions — one focused on building capacity to sustain agricultural yields in the face of climate and energy transitions, and the other on fostering public-private partnerships. The sessions were led by AS Dhatt, director of research at PAU, and Vijay Kumar, senior entomologist at PAU.

John Perkins, member of faculty emeritus at The Evergreen State College (TESC), Washington, USA, opened the symposium with a key observation that global food production must continue to meet the growing demand of the world’s population. He emphasised the urgent need to mitigate climate change by accelerating the transition to renewable energy. Perkins called for a comprehensive shift away from fossil fuels, advocating for the electrification of rural areas worldwide and the development of farm machinery powered by efficient, sustainable batteries. He also highlighted the importance of producing steel without carbon emissions for agricultural machinery and creating nitrogen fertilisers that don’t release nitrous oxide. In his address, Perkins introduced the concept of “Agrifood Systems as Energy Systems” (ERIC-AFS), stressing how this framework can guide both research and teaching in the future of sustainable agri-food systems.

Kathleen Saul, professor in the graduate programme on environment at TESC, delivered a lecture on “The Energy Regulatory and Industrial Complex (ERIC): A New Framework,” where she discussed how ERIC provides a clear lens to understand the interconnected components of global energy systems. She emphasised that this framework can help in making informed decisions in areas such as policy development, technology investments, innovation, and education. “We can better address the challenges posed by climate change and navigate the complex dynamics of energy and environmental systems by using ERIC,” Saul said.

Dwelling upon AFS’ deep dependence on fossil fuels, Patrick Baur from sustainable agriculture and food systems programme department of fisheries, animal and veterinary sciences, University of Rhode Island, USA, said that curing food systems of fossil fuel addiction required re-skilling of farmers, processors, retailers and consumers, learning how to operate within limitations on energy consumption.

Kyle Davis, a scientist from the department of geography and spatial sciences, University of Delware, USA, while talking about “Measuring the Sustainability of Food Systems: Exploring the Solution Space,” said that sustainability of food systems meant not only continuing to increase food production but also enhancing nutrition, adapting to climate change, minimising greenhouse gas emissions and environmental impacts.

Kibrom Tadesse Sibhatu from the International Centre of Insect Physiology and Ecology, Nairobi, explained “Effects of Sustainable Agricultural Intensification (SAI) on Socio-Economics and Risk Reduction in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA).”

Robyn Roberts, field crops pathologist, Colorado State University, USA, expressed concern over the climate change threatening human health and the environment. Using GPS coordinates, prediction of farm variables through artificial intelligence, and more fine-tuned sensors could help mitigate environmental impacts, he observed.