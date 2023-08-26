News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: Talk takes up common human values in different faiths

Chandigarh: Talk takes up common human values in different faiths

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Aug 26, 2023 02:26 AM IST

A meeting organized by Bodhicitta Centre discussed common human values in different faiths. Leaders from Buddhism, Islam, Sikhism, Jainism, and more attended. A tree plantation ceremony was also conducted in Sector 36. An interactive session on compassion will be held at Panjab University and Damdul will address an audience on dealing with mental stress at Rotary House.

A conversation on common human values in different faiths was held during a meeting organised by Bodhicitta Centre at the People Convention Centre, Sector 36, on Friday.

Leaders of various faiths participating in a conversation organised by Bodhicitta Centre at People Convention Centre in Sector 36, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)
Leaders of various faiths participating in a conversation organised by Bodhicitta Centre at People Convention Centre in Sector 36, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Kamal Malhi and Lama Yeshe Rabgye, the founders of Bodhicitta Centre, welcomed Geshe Dorji Damdul, director of Tibet House, Delhi, the Cultural Centre of Dalai Lama, and leaders of different faiths, including Buddhism, Islam, Sikhism, Jainism, Ahmadiyya, Catholicism, Baha’i, Sanatan Dharam and Arya Samaj, along with Art of Living.

They presented their views on “compassion and wisdom”, the common human values in all faiths.

On this occasion, ward 24 councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty, in the presence of community leaders of Sector 36 and members of the Interfaith Forum Chandigarh, conducted a tree plantation ceremony at Hibiscus Park, Sector 36.

Malhi said on Saturday, an interactive session with Damdul, on the impact of compassion in developing a positive psychological mindset, will be held at Mulk Raj Anand Auditorium, Panjab University, at 10 am. On Sunday, he will be addressing an audience at Rotary House, Sector 18A, on how to deal with mental stress in daily life.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, August 26, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out