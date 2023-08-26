Chandigarh: Talk takes up common human values in different faiths

A conversation on common human values in different faiths was held during a meeting organised by Bodhicitta Centre at the People Convention Centre, Sector 36, on Friday. Leaders of various faiths participating in a conversation organised by Bodhicitta Centre at People Convention Centre in Sector 36, Chandigarh, on Friday. (Sanjeev Sharma/HT)

Kamal Malhi and Lama Yeshe Rabgye, the founders of Bodhicitta Centre, welcomed Geshe Dorji Damdul, director of Tibet House, Delhi, the Cultural Centre of Dalai Lama, and leaders of different faiths, including Buddhism, Islam, Sikhism, Jainism, Ahmadiyya, Catholicism, Baha’i, Sanatan Dharam and Arya Samaj, along with Art of Living.

They presented their views on “compassion and wisdom”, the common human values in all faiths.

On this occasion, ward 24 councillor Jasbir Singh Bunty, in the presence of community leaders of Sector 36 and members of the Interfaith Forum Chandigarh, conducted a tree plantation ceremony at Hibiscus Park, Sector 36.

Malhi said on Saturday, an interactive session with Damdul, on the impact of compassion in developing a positive psychological mindset, will be held at Mulk Raj Anand Auditorium, Panjab University, at 10 am. On Sunday, he will be addressing an audience at Rotary House, Sector 18A, on how to deal with mental stress in daily life.