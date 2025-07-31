Ex-sarpanch murder: Prime accused nabbed at Chennai airport

The main accused in the murder of Akali ex-sarpanch Parwinder Singh was arrested at Chennai airport while attempting to board a flight to Malaysia, police officials said on Wednesday. The main accused in the murder of Akali ex-sarpanch Parwinder Singh was arrested at Chennai airport while attempting to board a flight to Malaysia, police officials said on Wednesday. (Representational image)

The main accused, Sehajpal alias Shubham, was absconding after shooting the former sarpanch and his neighbour dead on July 7, earlier this month, in Shiva colony of Rajasansi town. Police had arrested the accused’s wife, Kirandeep Kaur, on July 9.

Rajasansi station house officer (SHO) Mantej Singh said the main accused had reached Chennai airport on July 20 and was attempting to flee to Malaysia.

“As a lookout circular (LOC) was issued against him, he was arrested by immigration authorities. The authorities contacted the Amritsar rural police, and a team was sent to Chennai to arrest him,” the SHO said.

The SHO said two pistols, one used to kill the victim and another, a licensed weapon, have been recovered.

“The accused had fled with both weapons. The pistols were recovered from a place in Shaheed Bhagat Singh Nagar district after questioning the accused,” the SHO added.

Both families had a long-standing dispute over car parking, and on the night of July 7, the altercation started over a ladder placed by a deceased outside his house. Amid the clash, Shubam took out his revolver and fired seven rounds, with three of them hitting the deceased, who died on the spot.