Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Ex-serviceman attacks cop, tears his uniform in Mohali’s Kurali

Ex-serviceman attacks cop, tears his uniform in Mohali’s Kurali

chandigarh news
Updated on Oct 28, 2022 04:45 AM IST

The ASI had reached the accused’s house after a domestic violence complaint by his wife, but was beaten up

The ASI called for back-up, following which a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused. (Getty Images)
The ASI called for back-up, following which a police team reached the spot and arrested the accused. (Getty Images)
ByHT Correspondent, Mohali

An ex-serviceman assaulted a policeman after the latter reached his house in Kurali’s Ghataur village in response to a domestic violence complaint by his wife.

According to police, on Wednesday, they received a complaint from a woman that her husband, Bhagwant Singh, an ex-serviceman, had been assaulting her.

Acting on the complaint, assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Jaspal Singh, posted at Kurali Sadar police station, reached the woman’s house. But when he confronted her husband, he attacked him and tore his uniform.

The ASI called for back-up, following which a police team reached the spot and arrested Bhagwant. The ASI was admitted to the civil hospital in Phase 6, Mohali, where he remains under treatment.

The accused was booked under Sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty), 186 (obstructing public servant in discharge of public functions), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman) of the Indian Penal Code.

On Thursday, he was produced before a court that sent him to one-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, October 28, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out