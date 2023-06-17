Panchkula mishap: Haryana Roadways bus runs over traffic cop on bike

A 45-year-old traffic cop was killed after his motorcycle was hit by a Haryana Roadways bus near Bella Vista roundabout in Sector 5, Panchkula, on Friday. The deceased was identified as Arun Mehra of Raipur Rani, an ex-serviceman posted as a special police officer with the traffic wing of Panchkula police. The bus that ran over the cop in Panchkula. (HT Photo)

As per the police, Arun was on the service lane when the roadways bus coming from Morni side hit his bike while taking a turn towards Sector 5. Police said that Arun was dragged for at least 10 metres before the bus came to a halt.

He was rushed to the Sector-6 civil hospital by the Roadways driver but he was declared brought dead. As per the police, Arun had suffered critical head injuries, which proved fatal.

The body has been kept in the mortuary for post-mortem. Police have impounded the bus that was on its way to Panchkula from Morni. The driver of the bus was identified as Jai Parkash. Police were in the process of registering the FIR under Sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (death by negligence) of the Indian Penal Code at Sector 5 police station, at the time of the filing of the report. Arun is survived by his wife, children and parents.