Extortion case: FIR lodged a day after Ludhiana CP Kaustubh Sharma intervenes

A day after a local businessman sought the intervention of commissioner of police (CP) Kaustubh Sharma in an extortion case, alleging police inaction, the PAU police booked an unidentified miscreant in a case of extortion and threatening on Thursday.

The victim, Manjinder Singh alias Mani of Rishi Nagar, alleged that he was making rounds of the police station since July 25, seeking an FIR against the miscreant for threatening him over phone and demanding ₹5 lakh extortion. Instead of taking action, the police officials had suggested blocking the number used by the miscreants to threaten him, he said.

The complainant , who runs a taxi service and also rents out luxury cars for weddings, on Wednesday, went to the office of CP to file a complaint. The CP then assured him of action.

He alleged that the caller was using different numbers, including foreign ones, to make calls and claimed to be a member of Deepak Mundi gang (Deepak Mundi was arrested in connection with the murder case of Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala).

Assistant sub-inspector Resham Singh, the investigating officer, said that an FIR under Sections 384 (punishment for extortion) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code has been lodged against the unidentified accused at PAU police station. The police are trying to trace the accused.

MORE NEWS IN BRIEF

Medical campaign held for industrial workers

Ludhiana A health screening campaign for industrial workers was commenced by Dr Bishav Mohan, senior cardiologist at DMC, at Ganga Acrowools Limited here on Thursday. For the project, which has been guided by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) and is being monitored by the World Health Organisation (WHO), DMC team has tied up with the Confederation of Indian Industry with a target to cover 50,000 workers. Dr Mohan said, “The screening camp is guided by ICMR and includes primarily checking of blood pressure, body mass index, obesity, diabetes.” He explained that high blood pressure is a silent killer and leads to many complications. Under the campaign, DMC will also train paramedics of large industry in health screening to make it a self-sustaining and perpetual exercise . He further spoke about prevention of dengue and stressed that frequent plaletes tests should be avoided and the best treatment is hydration.

₹68.12-crore sanctioned to 28 MSME entrepreneurs at mega camp

Ludhiana To boost the cluster-specific scheme of financing hosiery, cycle and auto parts manufacturing MSME units, the Union Bank of India, in association with the Federation of Industrial and Commercial Organisation (FICO), organised an ‘MSME Credit Camp’ at Park Plaza hotel here on Thursday. Arun Kumar, general manager, Central Office, Union Bank, explained the various credit schemes of the Union Bank of India for the MSME sector to boost the manufacturing industry. Rakesh Mittal, regional head, Ludhiana Union Bank of India, said during the credit camp, credit sanctions have been accorded for 12 MSME accounts worth ₹10.12-crore, along with in-principal approvals for 16 accounts of ₹58-crore being provided with respect to cluster schemes. Gurmeet Singh Kular, president FICO, said in this mega credit camp, credit sanctions of ₹68.12-crore to 28 MSMEs have been provided in clusters schemes for technology upgradation, which is the need of the hour as the MSME units are working on age-old technologies that needs to be updated to meet the global standards of manufacturing.

Police launch public grievances portal

LudhianaThe Ludhiana police on Thursday launched a public grievance portal to allow people to track the status of their complaints online. The complainants will have to login to the portals. Earlier, people used to visit the police stations, police posts and offices of the officials to know the status of their complaints. Commissioner of police Kaustubh Sharma said that the police already have an e-mail account (cp.ldh.police@punjab.gov.in) at which people can send their complaints and suggestions. “We also launched a mobile number — 7837018501 in the recent past for receiving complaints, particularly via Whatsapp. Moreover, people can also give tip-offs regarding drug peddlers and miscreants on the number,” Sharma said. Ahead of the Independence Day, Sharma alerted residents about suspected sabotage activities and sought public support to maintain law-and-order situation in the city. The police chief went live on the official page of the commissioner of police Ludhiana on Facebook and appealed residents to immediately contact police either on emergency number 112 or police control room number— 7837018500 and 7837018555, if they notice any suspicious activity or suspicious person.