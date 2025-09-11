Extortion case: MLA Raman Arora’s police remand extended by 3 days

Jalandhar : The police remand of AAP legislator from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora was extended by another three days on Wednesday. The police remand of AAP legislator from Jalandhar Central Raman Arora was extended by another three days on Wednesday.

Arora was already in the police custody for the past six days in an extortion and criminal intimidation case registered at the Rama Mandi police station on August 23.

The Jalandhar commissionerate police procured a production warrant of Arora from the Nabha jail and arrested him on September 4 in the case.

Arora was accused of extorting money from a Jalandhar-based parking lot contractor, Ramesh Kumar, who in his complaint accused Arora of extorting ₹30,000 per month.

The case was registered under Sections of 308(2)(extortion by threatening grievous hurt), 308(6)(extortion by threatening false accusations of serious crimes) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

Arora lawyer Naveen Chadha said he was produced in the court on Wednesday, where the Jalandhar commissionerate police told court that the MLA’s interrogation was halted due to his health concerns due to which they needed his custody for another three days.

“The police told the court that they had to take Arora to Himachal Pradesh for verification of his alleged property,” Chadha said.

The Punjab vigilance bureau (VB) had arrested the MLA on May 23 following a month-long investigation in a corruption and extortion racket being run under his patronage.

Police have also initiated investigation into Arora’s alleged links with pilferage of LPG gas nexus that was unearthed after LPG tanker blast in Mandiala village of Hoshiarpur on August 24.

Ramesh Kumar, the complainant in Arora’s case, was the kingpin of the gang involved in pilferage and black-marketing of the LPG, and was already arrested by Hoshiarpur police following the incident, which claimed seven lives.

Arora has already approached the high court, challenging his arrest in a criminal case registered against him by Jalandhar police.