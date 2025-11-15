Extortion, gang violence behind most firing incidents in Mohali

The district has reported 20 firing incidents so far this year. Data shows that out of the total, five cases were linked to extortion attempts, four had direct gang involvement, one occurred during a theft, and three were incidents of celebratory firing. The remaining cases stemmed from personal enmity or heated arguments that turned into gunfire, exposing an alarming trend of personal disputes escalating into violence. Three people have lost their lives in firing incidents this year in Mohali. (HT Photo)

The figures reveal that not just organised crime, personal conflicts are also one of the causes of shootings in the district. Most of the weapons used in such incidents were found to be illegal, with investigations tracing their origins to Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh, two states known as key sources of country-made firearms.

Extortion-linked attacks continue to be a concern among the organised crime incidents. On November 6, over 30 rounds were fired outside the Phase-7 residence of a retired irrigation officer, with the Kala Rana gang named in the threat. The same group was earlier linked to a May 15 firing at the house of music producer Pushpinder Dhaliwal, confirming extortion as the motive. In Aerocity, a realtor’s office came under fire in July, with police later tracing the accused to a Babbar Khalsa operative, based abroad. In Dera Bassi, two associates of gangster Goldy Brar were arrested after opening fire near a hotel during a ₹50 lakh extortion attempt.

Alarmingly, a growing number of cases involve personal disputes and rivalries. In Phase 2, a gym owner was shot dead in a parking lot following an old enmity. On the Chandigarh–Ambala highway, an argument between two men near a roadside stall turned violent when one fired at the other, leaving him critically injured. In Zirakpur, a man opened fire over a monetary disagreement, while two Punjabi singers separately have also been booked under the Arms Act for brandishing a gun during a gym altercation and for open firing during a road rage.

Three people have lost their lives in firing incidents this year. Police investigations show that in most cases, country-made firearms were used, reflecting a steady inflow of illegal weapons from Uttar Pradesh and Madhya Pradesh.

SSP Harmandeep Hans said police teams are working round the clock to track down those involved in the illegal arms network. “We are behind them. Our teams are conducting continuous operations, and this week alone, we have had two encounters involving armed suspects. The focus remains on dismantling weapon supply chains and maintaining public safety across the district,” he said.