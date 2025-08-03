Extortion threat: Two held for firing at Jagraon jewellery shop

The Ludhiana rural police have arrested two members of a gang who were allegedly involved in firing at a jewellery shop in Jagraon to threaten the owner into paying protection money. The attack, which took place on July 28, was followed by a WhatsApp call to the jeweller demanding ₹20 lakh in extortion, allegedly on behalf of the Gopi Lahoria gang. The Ludhiana rural police have arrested two members of a gang who were allegedly involved in firing at a jewellery shop in Jagraon to threaten the owner into paying protection money. (Representational image)

The arrested accused have been identified as Gagandeep Singh alias Ghaddu, a resident of Kothe Baggu village, and Liaquat Ali alias Ali of Agwad Lope, Jagraon. The police recovered a .32 bore revolver, two magazines, and four live cartridges from their possession.

According to senior superintendent of police (SSP) Ludhiana rural, Ankur Gupta, the assailants’ intention was clearly to intimidate the jeweller into submission. “This was a calculated act of terror meant to coerce the shop owner into paying extortion money,” he said.

The incident took place in broad daylight on July 28 when two masked men arrived on a motorcycle and fired a shot at Kanda Jewellers located at Kamal Chowk. No injuries were reported. However, the threat escalated just hours later when the shop owner, Parminder Singh, received a WhatsApp call from an international number. The caller, identifying himself as a member of the Gopi Lahoria gang, demanded ₹20 lakh and warned of dire consequences if the demand was not met.

The police acted swiftly, registering a case under Section 109 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and relevant sections of the Arms Act. Teams were deployed to examine CCTV footage from multiple locations across Jagraon. Through detailed investigation, the identities of the accused were established, leading to the arrest of Ghaddu and Ali.

The SSP revealed that the arrested duo had conducted recce of the shop and provided logistical support to the main shooters, who are still on the run. “We have identified five other members of the gang involved in the conspiracy and are actively pursuing leads to nab them,” he added.

The police have intensified their crackdown on criminal gangs operating in the region, particularly those using violent means to extort businessmen. “We want to send a strong message that such criminal tactics will not be tolerated. More arrests will follow soon,” said the SSP.