Ex-wife among 3 booked for planting fake IED to frame man in Baramulla

Ex-wife of a man in North Kashmir’s Baramulla conspired with her current husband and an accomplice to plant a fake explosive device in her former husband’s home to implicate him in an explosives case, police said on Sunday. Ex-wife of a man in North Kashmir’s Baramulla conspired with her current husband and an accomplice to plant a fake explosive device in her former husband’s home to implicate him in an explosives case, police said on Sunday. (Representational image)

Jammu and Kashmir Police has unearthed the criminal conspiracy and booked the ex-wife, a lawyer who allegedly held grudges against her former husband, along with her current husband and an accomplice who planted the fake device.

“It was revealed that Adv Rahila Qadri, estranged ex-wife of Manzoor Ahmed Khan, in connivance with her present husband Adv Rayees Ahmed Bhat conspired to falsely implicate her ex-husband in a fake explosives case,” an official spokesperson said.

The police spokesperson said that on July 31, 2025, police station Tangmarg received an input regarding presence of an Improvised Explosive Device (IED) in the house of Manzoor Ahmed Khan, a resident of Mahayan Ferozpora, allegedly concealed within the premises of his residential house.

“Acting swiftly, Tangmarg Police, in collaboration with security agencies, launched a cordon and search operation (CASO). During the search, a suspicious package was found near the main gate of the house. A bomb disposal squad was immediately summoned and upon inspection, the package was found to contain a plastic box designed to resemble an IED. It was later confirmed to be a fake IED posing no explosive threat,” the spokesperson said.

Accordingly, an FIR number 56/2025 under sections 329(3), 324(6), 248 BNS was registered at Tangmarg and investigation was initiated.

“During investigation, Sajad Ahmed Ganie , resident of Nowgam Sumbal was identified as the prime suspect who had planted the fake IED. The accused had gone absconding but was later apprehended by Tangmarg Police. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he had planted the fake IED at the behest of Adv Rahila Qadri, wife of Adv Rayees Ahmed Bhat, a resident of Pandithpora Tangmarg,” the spokesperson said.

Police said that their investigation has further established that due to a long-standing matrimonial feud, Adv Rahila Qadri harbored grudges against her ex-husband and orchestrated this conspiracy to frame him.