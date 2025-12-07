Eyeing 10-cr revenue boost, Chandigarh MC amends reworks tender for upkeep of 52 fountains

Eyeing revenue in crores, the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) has amended the terms of the tender inviting bidders for operation and maintenance of the city’s 52 fountains at public places, including major parks. After releasing the tender twice in the last four months, there have been no takers for the bid, thus making the corporation rethink and introduce few changes in the terms. The ads will also have messages meant for the public by the corporation. (HT File Photo)

The fresh tender, with updated terms and conditions, will be released again for the third time in the coming days. This tender is expected to rake in over ₹10 crore in revenue for the civic body.

In August this year, the MC had launched a revenue-based model for park fountains, aiming to generate crores through advertising rights. The terms include maintenance of the infrastructure in exchange for advertising rights and licensing fees, as per the advertisement control order.

However, even though the horticulture division of MC invited bids twice, the tenders failed to provide the satisfactory outcome. On the directions of senior officials, the case was then transferred to officer on special duty (OSD).

It then came to light that as per the terms of the tender which was unsuccessful, the display area of advertisements was inside the fountains which is the major reason that it was a dampener for anyone wishing to apply.

As per the amended terms, the advertisements will be displayed outside the fountains and gardens as well. The successful bidder will also be responsible for the maintenance and upkeep of the gardens.

The ads will also have messages meant for the public by the corporation.

“We expect to generate revenue in crores with the advertisements on these 52 fountains. The terms and conditions have been amended and we are hopeful that the fresh bidding will be highly successful,” said mayor Harpreet Babla.

The civic body had identified 52 fountains, including the one at Zakir Hussain Rose Garden in Sector 16, Nehru park in Sector 22, Sector 17 plaza etc. The sizes of advertisement boards and display area have been identified by MC as per advertisement norms.