Theme-based booths to captive voters in Chandigarh, Mohali

Aiming to draw voters towards polling stations besides adding colour to the process, theme-based booths have been set up in Chandigarh as well as Mohali. The themes range from colourful artworks, cultural motifs to environment and airport, among others. A polling station in Sector 27 that has been set up on the theme of Rock Garden in Chandigarh. (Ravi Kumar/HT)

One of such booths, themed “Architectural Heritage of Chandigarh”, is at Punjab Engineering College in Sector 12 that will showcase UT’s architectural designs by Le Corbusier.

Another station’s theme is based on Rock Garden. It will be in Moti Ram Arya Senior Secondary School, Sector 27-A. The voters at Rimt World School, Manimajra, will witness a glimpse of Chandigarh — The beautiful city” with its beauty in focus.

At Government Model High School, Sector 31-C, the poll authorities will represent the Indian Air Force Heritage Museum, showcasing IAF’s history and its UT links. The fifth such booth, themed “Gardens and Roundabouts of Chandigarh”, will be set up at Guru Nanak Public School, Sector 36.

In Mohali, two theme-based stations have been established. The one at Amity International School, Sector 79, is based on the theme of Shaheed Bhagat Singh International Airport. It will have an aircraft model with a selfie station.

District electoral officer (DEO)-cum-deputy commissioner Aashika Jain said the welcome gate was arch-shaped, and voters will be served sweetened and cold water amid blistering heat. She said a crèche would be available and bhangra artistes will greet voters at the entrance, besides giddha performers will entertain them till they reach the reception point. A group of girls will showcase traditional embroidery in the lounge.

At the reception, voters will get “boarding pass” for the “flight of democracy”, Jain added. After leaving the lounge, the voters would be greeted by girls in air hostess uniforms. The voters can get free services of tattoo and mehandi art from students of Government Girls Smart Senior Secondary School, Sohana.

The other supermodel station is set up in Manav Mangal Smart School, Phase 10, Mohali, under the “Green Election” concept. Giving a feeling of greenery, it is aimed at sensitising people to save environment and the need for plantation amid global warming.

Besides, three youth-managed booths have been set up in Government Elementary School, Shingariwala (booth 9) in Kharar, Millennium School in Phase 5 of Mohali (booth 158) and ATS Valley School (booth 167) in Dera Bassi.

Three pink booths, managed by women, are in Shemrock Wonders School, Jamuna Apartment, Khanpur, Kharar; Government Senior Secondary School, Phase 3B1, Mohali; and Government Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi.

At the same time, 30 model polling booths have been decorated with flowers and rangoli. There will be queue management, drinking water, medical aid, toilets, volunteers to assist voters and crèches, said DEO Aashika Jain.

For divyang voters, there are three booths — Government Elementary School, Dussehra ground, Kharar; Government Girls Senior Secondary School, Sohana, Mohali; and Bharatiya Public Senior Secondary School, Dera Bassi. All these booths are being managed by staff with disabilities.

Most of the staff and polling party heads are women as the district has 70% women employees, said Jain, adding that polling will start at 7 am and end at 6 pm.

Out of the 825 polling stations, 89 are vulnerable and these are situated in 33 locations.