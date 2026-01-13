Facing fund crunch, SAD faction seeks ₹25k each from ex-lawmakers

Facing shortage of funds, the Shiromani Akali Dal’s (SAD) breakaway faction has asked its former MLAs and MPs to make a monthly contribution of ₹25,000. “We need funds to run the party show. Funds will come easily once the party is registered,” said senior leader Bibi Jagir Kaur, former president of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC). SAD faction head Giani Harpreet Singh

The party needs funds for logistics, transport, organising rallies and meeting office expenses. The party has planned a state level rally in February for which a formal announcement is awaited. She added that the leaders at district level and senior leadership which represent different districts would fund their programmes themselves.

Last week, the faction had approached the Election commission of India (ECI) for registration, proposing four names — Akali Dal, Shiromani Akali Dal (Punjab), Shiromani Akali Dal (Punar Surjeet) and Shiromani Akali Dal (Miri Piri). According to a party leader, the registration process may take three to four months.

The party moved for registration five months after former Akal Takht acting jathedar Giani Harpreet Singh was chosen as its president on August 11. The leaders of the faction have been claiming themselves to be the real SAD but were left with no option than to seek registration under a new name to avoid any legal issue.

After taking over as the president of the breakaway faction, Giani Harpreet Singh had announced that the party would retain the Shiromani Akali Dal name and initiate the process of staking a claim to the SAD office and its election symbol scale (takri). The claim was rejected by Sukhbir-led party.

According to former MP Prem Singh Chandumajra, efforts are on for early registration of the party so that ensuing local body elections can be contested. To take part in the civic polls, the breakaway faction has requested the ECI for early registration. According to Chandumajra, efforts for panthic unity will continue. “Registration will make unity rather easy,” he said.