‘Faction-ridden’ BJP should refrain from misleading public: Himachal CM

Chief minister (CM) Sukvinder Singh Sukhu on Friday said that "faction-ridden" BJP should refrain from misleading the public.

“BJP itself is divided into several factions and should refrain from misleading the public,” said Sukhu while talking to media persons.

The statement comes after the leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Thursday had said CM Sukhu appears to be under stress and facing difficulties.

Sukhu on Friday said, “Congress has strengthened its position in the assembly, increasing its strength from 34 to 40 MLAs following recent by-elections.”

Responding to allegations by Jai Ram, regarding a “vigilance inquiry against a minister”, Sukhu clarified that no inquiry has been ordered against any minister since the Congress government assumed office.

He said complaint letters are routinely received against ministers, including the CM and deputy CM, and are processed through a standard administrative mechanism. “Such complaints were received even during the BJP regime. Baseless complaints without facts or affidavits do not lead to inquiries,” he said.

Congress govt running ‘Remove the Poor’ Campaign: HP BJP chief

BJP state president Rajeev Bindal, while addressing a press conference on Friday, said that the Congress government in the state has completely turned into an “anti-people” government.

Accusing the state government of “burdening people with inflation”, Bindal said that the government increased registration fees and raised VAT on diesel, directly hitting the pockets of the common man. “HRTC bus fares were increased multiple times and all existing concessions were completely withdrawn. The ration supplied through depots has almost been stopped and whatever little is available has been made costlier. Similarly, a massive hike in electricity tariffs has imposed an additional financial burden on the people. All these decisions clearly expose the anti-people character of the Congress government.”

He said that now the government has launched a direct attack on the BPL (Below Poverty Line) category. “A new notification was issued without taking panchayats into confidence and without holding general house meetings, leading to a massive cut in the BPL list,” alleged Bindal.

“When the BJP raised its voice against this injustice, the CM claimed that BPL had not been abolished and that the selection process would be restarted. However, the reality is that in the recently held gram sabhas, the rules that were circulated resulted in nearly 90% of people being excluded from the BPL category,” Bindal pointed out.

He said this is not a “Remove Poverty” programme, but a “Remove the Poor” campaign—remove the poor from the list and poverty disappears on paper.