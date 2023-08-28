Factory worker held for raping 15-yr-old girl

Police have arrested a factory worker for raping a 15-year-old girl in Krishna Colony of Bhamian Khurd. The minor alleged that on Saturday night, the accused called her to meet him outside her house. He took her to afactory room and raped her. (iStock)

The accused, identified as Sunil Kumar, 24, of Bhamian Khurd, befriended the girl and then raped her after taking her to the factory where he worked.

The minor alleged that on Saturday night, the accused called her to meet him outside her house. He took her to afactory room and raped her.She said the accused also threatened her.

Upon returning home, she narrated the incident to her parents, who reported the matter to police.

Sharing details, sub-inspector Manpreet Kaur said that a case under Sections 376 (rape) of the Indian Penal Code and Section 4 of the Protection Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act has been registered against the accused. Soon after the first information report was lodged, police arrested the accused.