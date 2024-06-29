 Factory worker attempts murder bid on employer, booked - Hindustan Times
Factory worker attempts murder bid on employer, booked

ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana
Jun 29, 2024 09:57 PM IST

According to complainant Sarbjit Singh, brother of the victim Iqbaljeet Singh, 45, of Basti Jodhewal, the accused was creating a ruckus in the factory on Friday night. When his brother tried to deter him, the accused attacked him

The Tibba Police booked a factory worker for attempting a murder bid on his employer. The accused, who was under the influence of liquor, opened an attack on his employer using a sharp-edged cutter and fled after leaving him badly injured.

The accused has been identified as Arvind.
The accused has been identified as Arvind. (iStock)

The accused has been identified as Arvind.

According to complainant Sarbjit Singh, brother of the victim Iqbaljeet Singh, 45, of Basti Jodhewal, the accused was creating a ruckus in the factory on Friday night. When his brother tried to deter him, the accused attacked him.

The complainant added that his brother runs a factory and produces school uniforms. The accused Arvind has been working in the factory for the past 10 years. He added that on Friday at around 9.15 pm, Iqbaljeet received a call from a worker who stated that Arvind has been creating a nuisance in the factory. He along with Iqbaljeet left for the factory. When his brother tried to deter the accused, he attacked him. The accused fled from the factory leaving him injured.

Sarabjit said that he rushed his brother to hospital and informed the police.

ASI Ravinder Kumar, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 307 (attempt to murder) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of IPC has been lodged against the accused. A hunt is on for his arrest.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / Factory worker attempts murder bid on employer, booked
