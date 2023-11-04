close_game
News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Fake entries of patients: Health dept issues warning to seven Aam Aadmi Clinics after audit

Fake entries of patients: Health dept issues warning to seven Aam Aadmi Clinics after audit

ByKaram Prakash, Patiala
Nov 04, 2023 08:26 AM IST

The inquiry report discovered that regular entries (doctor consults) were made by the staff of these AACs even if the patient had come to collect lab reports

The Patiala health department has issued a written warning to staff at the seven Aam Aadmi Clinics (AACs) after reports emerged that some of the AACs in the district had unusually high footfall of patients. There are over 58 AACs in the Patiala district.

The seven AACs, against whom a warning has been issued, are located at the Punjab Language Department; Satya Enclave; Tafzalpura; Old Kabadi Market; Anand Nagar-B; Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara; and Jujhar Nagar. (File)
The seven AACs, against whom a warning has been issued, are located at the Punjab Language Department; Satya Enclave; Tafzalpura; Old Kabadi Market; Anand Nagar-B; Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara; and Jujhar Nagar.

The warning letter, a copy of which is with HT, said that strict action will be taken if fake entries are found in the future.

The inquiry report discovered that regular entries (doctor consults) were made by the staff of these AACs even if the patient had come to collect lab reports. In some cases, entries of family members, who were not present at the clinics, were also made. The seven AACs, against whom a warning has been issued, are located at the Punjab Language Department; Satya Enclave; Tafzalpura; Old Kabadi Market; Anand Nagar-B; Dukhniwaran Sahib Gurdwara; and Jujhar Nagar.

The health department’s directions to the seven AACs came after an audit. In one of the AACs, the average daily OPD count was as high as 150.

One of the inquiry officers, who wished not to be named, said, “We checked the OPD records and called the patients. It was found that they had visited to get the lab reports on a particular date and didn’t consult the doctor. But the staff marked their entries as doctor consults.”

The contractual doctors at ACCs get 50 per patient in addition to the assured monthly salary of 62,500.

As per the warning, the staff of the seven AACs have been directed to refrain from making an entry if a patient comes only to collect lab reports. The staff has also been directed to mark the entries of the patients only on the portal and not offline. This direction came after it was found that several AACs were first making offline entries of the patients, which were later uploaded on the portal after the OPD hours.

