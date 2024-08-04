Family members booked for abetment as man ends life in Ludhiana

A man ended his life on Saturday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan following a dispute with his mother and other family members over property in Bhammipura village of Hathur. A man ended his life on Saturday by hanging himself from a ceiling fan following a dispute with his mother and other family members over property in Bhammipura village of Hathur. (HT File)

The deceased’s wife alleged that the family members tried to force her to say that her husband died of a cardiac arrest.

The Hathur police registered a first-information report (FIR) on abetment to suicide charges against the deceased’s family members following a statement by the victim’s wife’s statement.

Police have booked unidentified family members and are investigating to name the accused, officials said.

The woman said that her father-in-law was a patwari and after his death, a job was offered to her husband. As her husband was facing a criminal case, he was facing problems in getting the job.

The woman added that her mother-in-law and other relatives had convinced her husband to let his nephew get the job and promised property in return. The complainant added that they later refused to give him the property, following which her husband ended his life.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Sulakhan Singh, who is investigating the case, said that an FIR under Section 108 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) has been registered.