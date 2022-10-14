Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Family members protest murder of Kurukshetra man

chandigarh news
Published on Oct 14, 2022 01:33 AM IST

The family members blocked the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road demanding arrest of the accused and alleged that some people involved in the sale of liquor were behind the murder

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

: Agitated over the alleged murder of a 57-year-old man, residents of Hathira village in Kurukshetra district on Thursday blocked the Kurukshetra-Kaithal road demanding arrest of the accused.

The protesters alleged that some people involved in the sale of liquor were behind the murder. They also refused to cremate the body until the accused were arrested.

According to the family members, victim Purshotam Singh, resident of Hathira village, was allegedly attacked with sharp-edged weapons on September 10 and he was admitted at PGI, Chandigarh where he succumbed to his injuries on Wednesday.

Police officials met the protesters and assured them that a fair investigation would be conducted into the case. Police said that the FIR was already registered against six people and now section of murder will be included in it as per the complaint of the family members. ENDS

