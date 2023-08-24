News / Cities / Chandigarh News / Three of family killed, 1 injured as truck hits bike in Bhiwani

Three of family killed, 1 injured as truck hits bike in Bhiwani

ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak
Aug 24, 2023 09:44 PM IST

Siwani SHO Kuldeep Singh said four members of a family from Hisar’s Sadanpur village had come to Barwa village to attend a religious programme on Wednesday night and they were returning home in the wee hours on Thursday when the incident took place

Three members of a family were killed and one sustained injuries after a speeding truck rammed into their bike near Barwa village in Bhiwani’s Siwani on Thursday, said the police.

A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against unidentified truck driver.
The deceased have been identified as Saroj Devi (48), her mother Shanti Devi (70) and her 13-year-old grand-daughter. Purkha Ram, who was driving the bike, is undergoing treatment at a hospital in Siwani.

“A speeding truck on the outskirts of Barwa hit a bike and three persons died and one received injuries. The truck driver fled the spot, but the vehicle has been seized. A case of rash driving and causing death due to negligence has been registered against unidentified truck driver. A manhunt has been launched to nab him,” the SHO added.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
Sign out