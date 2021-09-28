Family rivalry behind acid attack on Khanna woman

Two days after a 29-year-old beautician fell victim to an acid attack in Khanna, the police on Tuesday learnt that there was bad blood between the families of the accused and the victim over disposal of waste water.

The police have sent the victim’s scarf to the Forensic Science Laboratory to identify the chemical that was used to carry out the attack, and from where it had been procured. They also took the victim to Madiya Road where the acid attack took place to learn the sequence of events. They have also scanned CCTV footage from the area.

The accused, Sandeep Singh of Chhota Khanna Road, is still on the run with his family. Special teams have been formed to look for him.

Deputy superintendent of police (DSP, Khanna) Rajan Parminder Singh said things would get clear after the arrest of the accused.

The police have sent the acid attack victim’s scarf to the Forensic Science Laboratory to identify the chemical that was used to carry out the attack, and from where it had been procured. (HT PHOTO )

The accused had been stalking the victim and had also assaulted her with a brick three months ago, after which the accused had lodged a complaint with the police. However, the police did not take any action against the accused.

A case has been registered under Sections 341 (wrongful restraint) , 326-A (voluntarily causing grievous hurt by use of acid), 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code.