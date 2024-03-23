Faridkot dera dy head murder: Punjab VB moves court, seeks nod for polygraph test of accused cops

The Punjab Vigilance Bureau on Friday moved an application in Faridkot court seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of three cops, including a superintendent of police and deputy superintendent of police, who are arrested in a ₹20 lakh bribery case to ‘re-nominate a prime accused’ in a 2019 murder case of deputy head of Harka Das dera. Punjab VB submitted an application in the court of additional sessions judge Rajiv Kalra seeking permission to conduct a polygraph test of SP Gagnesh Kumar, DSP Sushil Kumar and sub-inspector Khem Chand Prashar.

Ferozepur range senior superintendent of police (SSP, VB) Gurmeet Singh confirming the development said it will help to further investigation of the case.

The bribe was allegedly sought to “re-nominate a prime accused” in the murder case of Harka Das Dera deputy head Dayal Das, who was shot dead at Kot Sukhia village in Faridkot on November 7, 2019.

In June last year, then Faridkot SP (investigation) Gagnesh Kumar, then Faridkot DSP Sushil Kumar, SI Khem Chand Prashar, who was posted as the RTI branch in-charge of Faridkot IG office, Jaswinder Singh of Faridkot city and Malkiat Das of Bir Sikhan Wala village in Faridkot were booked for allegedly taking a bribe of ₹20 lakh to “re-nominate the accused” in the murder case.

Vigilance waiting for govt’s nod to name IG

Vigilance is also waiting for the state government’s go-ahead to name IG PK Yadav as an accused in this bribery case. Yadav is presently posted as IG (technical services), Chandigarh, with an additional charge of resident commissioner (police coordination), Punjab Bhawan, New Delhi.

Vigilance had sent the proposal after the Faridkot court accepted Malkiat Das’s plea to turn approver in the case. Malkiat, who is head of gaushala in Faridkot, is also an accused in the bribery case. Malkiat, after turning approver, provided details regarding the bribe paid to two police officers, which he claimed were collected from him on Yadav’s behalf. Last month, Malkiat had recorded his statement in the court.

A VB official on condition of anonymity said that the proposal sent to the home department to name IGP PK Yadav as accused is under examination.

The case

October 2022: HC questions the clean chit given to the accused Jarnail Das in the Dera deputy head murder case

Oct 12, 2022 IG Yadav forms a 3-member SIT, led by SP Gagnesh, with DSP Sushil and SI Khem Chand Prashar as members to probe the matter afresh

Dec 30, 2022: SIT reconstituted by Yadav headed by Moga SP Manmeet Singh

January 2023: Punjab DGP again forms an SIT under DIG, Ferozepur-range, Ranjit Singh. The FIR in the graft case was lodged based on the probe of the DIG-led SIT, which had found loopholes in the 2019 murder case probe and also said that the cops took bribes to “re-nominate” the accused. The case was then handed over to VB for further action.

July 19, 2023: VB arrests Sushil Kumar in the bribery case.

August 2023: Prashar and Malkiat surrender. VB, in September, submits chargesheet against suspended DSP Sushil Kumar

March 5, 2024 SP Gagnesh Kumar and his aide Jaswinder Singh surrender before VB at Ferozepur

