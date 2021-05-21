Faridkot medical college plugs O2 wastage, treating twofold patients with same supply

The Guru Gobind Singh Medical College and Hospital (GGSMCH), Faridkot, has plugged the wastage of oxygen and is now treating more than two times the patients with the existing supply.

On May 14, as many as 421 patients were under treatment with oxygen consumption at 10 metric tonnes against 9.9 metric tonnes on April 22 when only 177 patients were receiving medical care at the hospital’s 450-bed isolation facility.

The hospital is catering to critical Covid-19 patients from Bathinda, Mansa, Muktsar, Moga, Ferozepur, Fazilka and Faridkot districts.

The Covid isolation wards at the hospital were divided into two zones — high flow and low flow — according to the requirement of oxygen.

“The high flow oxygen zone has been set up on the ground floor, where level-3 facility is for critical patients, while low-flow zone wards have been set up on the first floor. Oxygen concentrators were placed at 50 points where oxygen supply was not required,” said Dr Ruhee Dugg registrar, Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS).

“To ensure the hospital does not face oxygen shortage, an audit committee was constituted. The team visits Covid wards regularly to prevent any wastage,” she said.

The BFUHS has also conducted a research study on the zoning of Covid wards, which they have now sent to other facilities so they can ‘replicate’ it.