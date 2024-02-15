Faridkot police get two more days to quiz 2015 sacrilege cases accused Pardeep Kaler

A local court on Wednesday extended the police remand of Pardeep Kaler, one of the three absconding Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda national committee members, who as per cops, are key conspirators in the five sacrilege cases of 2015, till February 16. The remand has been extended for the second time in the three cases registered against Kaler in Faridkot. Pardeep Kaler

Kaler was produced in the court of judicial magistrate Ajaypal Singh after his two-day police remand ended on Wednesday. Faridkot police had sought four days of custody, however, the court extended the remand by two days. Kaler was arrested by a team of crime investigation agency (CIA) of Faridkot police from Gurugram. Faridkot police secured his transit remand from a local court in Haryana and brought him to Faridkot.

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh said that the police team is interrogating Kaler to know about the other two absconding members of dera Sacha Sauda’s national committee, who are also accused in sacrilege cases.

In May 2021, Faridkot court had declared three national committee members of dera Pardeep Kaler, Sandeep Bareta and Harsh Dhuri as proclaimed offenders (POs) in three interlinked sacrilege cases, including Bargari in which dera chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim Singh has been named as the main conspirator.

The trio was also named as accused in the Malke (Moga) and Gurusar (Bathinda) cases. Torn pages of Guru Granth Sahib were found at Gurusar (Bhagta) village in Bathinda district in October 2015 and Malke village in Moga district in November 2015.