Farm bodies sceptical of agriculture policy’s viability

Farmers’ bodies in Punjab on Tuesday expressed scepticism about implementation of the recommendations made by the agriculture policy formulation committee, including having state’s own insurance policy and ensuring minimum support price leading to assured procurement of all crops. The draft of the agriculture policy was circulated to the stakeholders on Monday. If the government is able to implement the recommendations, it will change the face of agriculture in the state, which is in a crisis situation, says BKU (Dakaunda) (HT file)

Joginder Singh Ugrahan-led Bharti Kisan Union (Ugrahan) has, though, welcomed the release of the draft policy as its victory, it sought to know the ways and means for an early implementation of the policy. “It is our victory because after our protest in Chandigarh in the first week of this month, the government has released the policy. Now, it is to be seen how all the proposals are implemented,” said Sukhdev Singh Kokri Kalan, general secretary of the farm body that claims to have the largest support base in the state. The farm body would give detailed suggestions on the draft very soon, he added.

In the recommendations, submitted to the government last year, the agriculture policy formulation committee recommended an immediate ban on cultivation of water-guzzling paddy in 15 blocks where subsoil water levels have fallen to drastic levels.

The policy has suggested a road map to cut down free power given to over 14 lakh agriculture tubewells in the state by using alternative irrigation methods, such as drip irrigation, and installing solar system to run tubewells. The policy suggested replacing paddy with crops such as maize, cotton, sugarcane, oilseeds, millets and vegetables and horticulture, which require less water for irrigation. It has also recommended focus on organic cultivation to add value to agriculture.

Raising concern on excessive usage of groundwater, the draft policy has asked the government to cut water on irrigation by one-third which currently is 66 billion cubic metre annually.

“The policy has made certain out-of-box recommendations, such as developing cooperative farming and evolving democratic system in these societies. The policy is silent on free power to the agriculture sector, causing a hole in state’s economy and also leading to excessive usage of groundwater,” said economist RS Ghuman.

According to Ghuman, a cut on power subsidy should be on a condition that the funds saved be ploughed back into the farm/rural economy. He suggested wide discussion on the policy so that it is implemented in the best possible way. The draft also suggested progressive farmers’ societies to lead farmers in distress who have failed to generate profits due to monotony in farm practices.

“We have spent one full year on preparing the draft and made the best possible recommendations for rejuvenation of the farm sector. The implementation part lies with the government,” said Dr Sukhpal Singh, chairman of the Punjab farmers’ commission that heads the policy formulation committee.

According to BKU (Dakaunda) general secretary Jagmohan Singh, the draft is a detailed presentation to rejuvenate the agriculture sector in the state, which requires a huge supply of funds. “Where will the funds come from when the state is facing acute fiscal crunch?” he asked. If the government is able to implement the recommendations, it will change the face of agriculture in the state, which is in a crisis situation, the union stated.

Debts and suicides

The draft highlighted that over the years the agriculture has become non-profitable, leading to a vicious debt cycle and forcing farmers to commit suicide. The total institutional debt by 2022-23 was ₹73,673 crore which has grown from ₹32,250 crore (including non-institutional debt) in 2009-10. The number of suicides so far is 16,594, which include farm labourers (7,303). The policy also recommends an ex gratia payment of ₹10 lakh to the families of suicide victims and also launching a scheme for debt waiver.