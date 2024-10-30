Farm fires in Punjab don’t contribute to Delhi pollution: PPCB chief

Patiala Punjab recorded 36,663 instances of stubble burning in 2023, down from 49,922 recorded in 2022, which was, in turn, down from 71,304 recorded in 2021.

Punjab Pollution Control Board (PPCB) chief Adarsh Pal Vig on Tuesday denied reports citing alleged stubble burning in Punjab as the key reason for pollution in the national capital, saying there was no scientific study that indicated the correlation of stubble burning in Punjab with the worsening air quality in Delhi.

“I don’t think there is any contribution of Punjab’s stubble burning cases to Delhi’s poor air quality. There is no scientific data or study to establish the same. Delhi’s own pollution is responsible for poor the air quality. We should stop the blame game and work together in tandem to curb the rising air pollution,” Vig said.

He said that the number of farm fires in Punjab has been reduced by 50% when compared to the corresponding period from last year. “Over the past many years, we have continuously been reducing number of farm fire incidents. But there is no improvement to Delhi’s poor air quality,” the PPCB chief said.

Vig attributed Delhi’s current air quality to the change in weather conditions and its localised sources of pollution. He said that as temperature drops, particulate matter from various sources — vehicular pollution, construction and industrial pollution — condenses into the atmosphere.

When asked about the lack of stringent action against farmers, he said: “Farmers burn stubble out of compulsion. More efforts are required to bring behavioural changes rather than penal action against farmers. Efforts should be put in to dissuade them from burning it, rather than register an FIR afterwards.”