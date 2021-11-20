Farm laws repealed: Ludhiana industry anticipates boost in business, investment

Ludhiana: Not just farmers, even the local industry, which suffered losses due to frequent disturbances, dip in sales and increased transport costs due to farmer agitations on the Delhi border, has reason to celebrating the repeal of the three contentious farm laws.

With an end to the agitation finally in sight, industrialists are hoping that peace in the state will boost investment and business as investers and customers from outside the state will be able to visit the industrial hub without any fear.

An industrialist, requesting anonymity, said, “Our transport costs had increased as drivers had to take detours due the farmers’ protest on the Delhi border. Frequent ‘bandhs’, and ‘rail roko’ agitations were also a setback for businesses that were already suffering due to the pandemic.”

All Industries And Trade Forum president Badish Jindal said, “This will also improve the relationship between the state and Union government, which is good for the economy. International and domestic buyers will now be able to reach the state without fearing disturbances. Demand in the local markets will also increase, as farmers had curtailed the purchase of non-essential items amid the ongoing agitation.”

Knitwear And Textile Club president Vinod Thapar said, “At least 50% of our business comes from traders in New Delhi and thus, our business was severely hit as the cost of transportation and raw materials increased.”

Urging farmers to call off the protest, United Cycle and Parts Manufacturers Association (UCPMA) president DS Chawla said, “A few persons with vested interests are now provoking farmers to wait till the laws are repealed. The PM has assured that the laws will be repealed, and the farmers should accept his word and end the agitation.”

Even traders were relieved, Punjab Pradesh Beopar Mandal president Arvinder Makkar said, “The farmers had postponed the weddings of their children and have also stopped purchasing non-essential products. This had a major impact on the market. Now, hopefully, things will go back to normal.”