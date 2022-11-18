Farmer bodies differ on indefinite road blockade

BATHINDA/AMRITSAR: As the call of ‘chakka jam’ by the Sanyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) entered the second day on Thursday, differences cropped up among the farmer unions on the launch of an indefinite road blockade in Punjab.

Activists of the Bhartiya Kisan Union (Ekta Sidhupur) asked the Bhagwant Mann government to accept their demands, including compensation to farmers who suffered crop loss, starting of crushing at sugar mills and monetary relief to those whose family members died during protests against the now repealed farm laws.

President of Punjab Kisan Union (PKU) Ruldu Singh said the ‘chakka jam’ by farmers has invited strong criticism from all sections of the society, including villagers. “Blocking roads for five hours as a symbol of protest against the Punjab government is justified. But to continue it for an indefinite period shows the immaturity of the leadership. No organisation can win people’s confidence by disturbing the daily life of a common man,” said Ruldu, who was a key member of the SKM during the farmers’ protest on the Delhi border. He said by disrupting vehicular traffic, leaders of the BKU Sidhupur have lost public sympathy.

“The union may have been using the name of SKM but no farmer organisation has extended support to the protest. Indefinite chakka jam has invited strong criticism since last evening but no union has come in support of BKU,” he added.

Meanwhile, holding banners of Sidhupur factions of the BKU, activists continued to block roads in Mansa, Talwandi Sabo and Faridkot. Police diverted the traffic which lead to chaos on link roads.

Mansa deputy commissioner Baldeep Kaur said the police administration has been directed to ensure traffic management. “Demands raised by the protesters like compensation to cotton growers have already been met. No punitive action is being taken against farmers for burning paddy residue as harvesting is over. The administration is still open for a dialogue with the protesters,” she said.

Farmers lay siege to toll plaza in Amritsar

The protesting farmers laid siege to toll plaza at Kathunangal village on the Amritsar-Pathankot National Highway and facilitated vehicles to pass through the plaza without paying tax. The protesters also blocked the Bhandari Bridge, the central point connecting both parts of the city.

In a state issued in Chandigarh on Thursday, former minister and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leader Bikram Singh Majithia demanded the revocation of red entries made in land records of farmers who resorted to burning of paddy straw on their farms.

“Farmers had burnt paddy stubble only after chief minister Bhagwant Mann failed to compensate them for the cost incurred in managing the stubble,” said Majithia.