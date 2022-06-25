Farmer First Project: GADVASU conducts training on backyard poultry
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University organised a one-day training for beneficiary farmers under the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR)-sponsored Farmer First Project at the Krishi Vigyan Kendra, Handiaya.
The training-cum-input distribution camp was held under the guidance of PS Brar, director of extension education and nodal officer of the project. Poultry-related inputs, feeders, drinkers, calcium supplements, multivitamins and antibiotics were shared for promoting entrepreneurship among farmers.
The project’s co-principal investigators Pragya Bhadauria, Amandeep Singh and Navkiran Kaur organised the event in which a total of 30 beneficiary farmers from the Channanwal and Dhaner villages were trained and provided inputs for backyard poultry farming.
YS Jadoun welcomed the farmers, while Singh, in his expert lecture, provided basic information on backyard poultry farming, lying emphasis on the care and management of day-old chicks in order to reduce the mortality, feeding and housing management practices, provision of adequate lighting, adequate ventilation among, usage of antibiotics, calcium supplement and multivitamins provided as input.
Bhadauria, meanwhile, about the different entrepreneurial opportunities in backyard poultry farming, farm expansion, marketing linkages and value-added products which can be made from eggs and meat.
College of Vet Science releases prospectus for 2022-23 session
Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University’s College of Veterinary Science (COVS) released its prospectus for admission to post-graduate diplomas, certificate and short courses, advance training courses for the academic session 2022-23.
In line with the requirements of National Education Policy 2020 to promote skill development and entrepreneurship among the stakeholder through vocational courses, GADVASU has worked in specifically designing these courses.
The university will start accepting\ applications for these courses starting from July 1, 2022, onward, and details about the same can be obtained from the prospectus available on the University website (www.gadvasu.in). The courses are expected to improve various aspects of veterinary services at the grass-root level.
COVS dean Sarvpreet Singh Ghuman said the courses would impart skill-based knowledge to veterinary graduates and farmers in priority areas of veterinary and animal husbandry.
The courses are expected to be helpful in giving impetus to entrepreneurship development in this sector. To target the broader aspirants, the courses have been designed to offer both in online and offline mode.
Vice-chancellor Inderjeet Singh said the skill-based courses for enhancing the competencies of veterinarians or other stakeholders in animal husbandry in highly specialised, need-based areas have been meticulously designed and will enhance the skill and competencies and inculcate entrepreneurial skills.
Agnipath agitation: NC Railways’ users condemn damage to Rly assets
The second meeting of the 9th Zonal Railway Users and Consultative Committee of North Central Railway was organised at a city hotel in Prayagraj on Friday. The committee unanimously condemned the recent violence and damage to railway property during the agitation against the Agnipath army recruitment scheme. Kaushambi MP Vinod Sonkar also suggested that the approved list of products for stalls at railway stations should be provided to members so they can check it while inspecting stations.
Man behind threat to Gorakhnath temple shifted to Gorakhpur jail
Lucknow The man behind threat to blow up Gorakhnath temple, Vidhan Bhawan and others places in February this year was languishing in jail for nearly two months in another case while the local police team of Gorakhpur searched for him. Inspector in-charge of Cantt police station, Shashi Bhushan Rai informed that the accused was identified as a Firozabad resident Sonu Singh, who had also been associated with a political outfit.
Draft of BBMP wards notified, but uncertainty looms over elections
The Karnataka government has notified the draft delimitation to expand the number of wards under Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) from 198 to 243, and the same will be posted in the public domain to call for any objections within the next 15 days. Not just new wards would be drawn, but reservations for other backward classes will also be included, the government added.
Monitor cotton fields for pink bollworms, PAU cautions farmers
Punjab Agricultural University's (PAU) senior entomologist Vijay Kumar has advised cotton growers to monitor fields regularly for the presence of pink bollworm during a live event being streamed on YouTube and Facebook for local farmers. Microbiology expert Pratiba Vyas, meanwhile, said biofertilizers were low-cost, eco-friendly, pollution-free microbial inoculants that helped in maintaining soil fertility and enhancing crop productivity.
CM distributes financial assistance to sportspersons
Chief minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday handed over financial assistance cheques to 60 sportspersons under Mission Excellence, a move aimed at helping budding talent in the international arena. The Delhi government started the Mission Excellence scheme in 2018 to provide outstanding sportspersons with financial assistance of upto ₹16 lakh to ensure that talented players do not face a lack of funds.
