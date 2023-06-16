Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Farmer leaders meet Haryana home minister Anil Vij in Ambala

Farmer leaders meet Haryana home minister Anil Vij in Ambala

ByHT Correspondent, Ambala
Jun 16, 2023 12:03 AM IST

Vij said the government always intends to favour farmers and their demands and said he had already spoken to senior officials for releasing the pending payments

Days after farmers lifted their protest from NH-44 in Pipli following a truce with the state government, several farmer leaders from Charuni group met home minister Anil Vij at his residence on Thursday.

Haryana home minister Anil Vij meets farmers in Ambala on Thursday.
Haryana home minister Anil Vij meets farmers in Ambala on Thursday.

Bhartiya Kisan Union (Charuni) district president Malkit Singh said a delegation visited the minister to thank him for mediating during the recent agitation in Kurukshetra and getting the issue resolved.

“There are several ministers in the state, but only he stood for us. We also requested him to ask officials to release pending payments of land acquisition in the ring road project of Ambala and on previous pending criminal cases against farmers,” Singh told the reporters after the meeting.

Vij said the government always intends to favour farmers and their demands and said he had already spoken to senior officials for releasing the pending payments.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
protest farmers pipli + 1 more
protest farmers pipli
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Friday, June 16, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out